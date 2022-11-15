Read full article on original website
KTVL
Opt Outside the day after Thanksgiving with free parking at Oregon state parks
Rather than hitting the stores for deals, many people in the Pacific Northwest are choosing to opt outside the day after Thanksgiving. Oregon Parks & Recreation is waiving the parking fee at 24 state parks for what they're calling “Green Friday," a recent tradition on the day after Thanksgiving.
November 14 marks the beginning of Crash Responder Safety Week
EUGENE, Ore. — November 14-18 is Crash Responder Safety Week, an initiative put forth by the International Association of Firefighters to promote awareness of emergency responders responding to traffic incidents. According to the IAFF, an emergency responder dies once a week while trying to assist with roadway accidents. Eugene...
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
Oregon State Police sees spike in gun background checks with Measure 114 in midterms
Oregon voters are narrowly approving an initiative that would adopt a permit-to-purchase gun law, which the Secretary of State’s office says is set to take effect on December 8. Under Measure 114, gun buyers will be required to first acquire a permit from local law enforcement. Applicants will need...
Ripple Effect: Illegal marijuana operations statewide lose millions in raids
OREGON — Multiple law enforcement agencies ramped up enforcement of illegal marijuana grows throughout Southern Oregon, but are the profits being lost in those raids enough to deter operations from the valley?. One Oregon State Police (OSP) lieutenant says he wishes these raids crippled illegal marijuana operations, but they’re...
Gas prices decline a week before Thanksgiving
SOUTHERN OREGON — New reports show gas prices are on the decline as drivers prepare for Thanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.77. That is 13 cents less than a month ago. "The decline has been partly driven by...
Oregon Health Authority offers telehealth visits to improve access to COVID-19 therapy
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced it now offers free telehealth visits statewide for those who are at an increase risk for severe COVID-19 illness. OHA partnered with Color Health to launch the new program Monday, said in a press release. Through this program, any person in Oregon, regardless...
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
Banning drag shows in public, in front of kids is akin to '1930s Germany,' op-ed claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — An op-ed published in The Los Angeles Blade last week argued Tennessee’s proposal to criminalize drag shows in public and in the presence of minors is akin to “1930s Germany” and Nazism. The piece goes so far as to ask, “Do Tennessee...
