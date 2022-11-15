ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

November 14 marks the beginning of Crash Responder Safety Week

EUGENE, Ore. — November 14-18 is Crash Responder Safety Week, an initiative put forth by the International Association of Firefighters to promote awareness of emergency responders responding to traffic incidents. According to the IAFF, an emergency responder dies once a week while trying to assist with roadway accidents. Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases

Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Illegal marijuana operations statewide lose millions in raids

OREGON — Multiple law enforcement agencies ramped up enforcement of illegal marijuana grows throughout Southern Oregon, but are the profits being lost in those raids enough to deter operations from the valley?. One Oregon State Police (OSP) lieutenant says he wishes these raids crippled illegal marijuana operations, but they’re...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Gas prices decline a week before Thanksgiving

SOUTHERN OREGON — New reports show gas prices are on the decline as drivers prepare for Thanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.77. That is 13 cents less than a month ago. "The decline has been partly driven by...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs

SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVL

California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVL

Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

