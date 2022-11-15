Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail Calls for ‘No Mercy for Jews’
For the second time in about three months, antisemitic graffiti was posted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, in the Wildwood neighborhood area. In red paint, vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”. Also, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road...
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director
BETHESDA - Antisemitic red graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities. Photos shared with FOX 5 also show hateful images and words against the Jewish community on a brick wall near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda. Both of the defaced areas are under investigation by police.
Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank,"...
dcnewsnow.com
Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County
Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Election night. Election. Maryland...
fox5dc.com
A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
WTOP
Pittman claims victory in Anne Arundel executive race; Haire concedes
Republican challenger Jessica Haire has conceded to incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County executive. Pittman, a Democrat who has served as the Maryland county’s executive since 2018, declared victory in his campaign for a second term. “I just received a gracious phone call from Jessica...
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Sentinel
Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety
As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
Two Maryland men, father and stepson, arrested for Jan.6 actions
Two Maryland men have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach. They're accused of assaulting officers.
Minor Responsible For Majority Of Bomb Threats Targeting HBCUs, FBI Says
The FBI announced that one minor is “believed to be responsible for the “majority of the threats" that have been targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country and throughout the region. According to a press release issued by the FBI, since January, more than 50...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
fox5dc.com
MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
mocoshow.com
Council Enacts Legislation Prohibiting Guns in Areas of Public Assembly in Montgomery County
From the Office of Council President Albornoz: Today the Montgomery County Council unanimously voted to approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz. This bill is cosponsored by the full Council. The new law prohibits the possession of...
WTOP
Moore picks Fagan Harris to serve as chief of staff; will announce 4 other key hires
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) is turning to a fellow Baltimore social entrepreneur to help him run state government. Moore announced Monday that Fagan Harris, president and...
WTOP
12 injured, 2 critically, in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condo building
Twelve people were injured, including two critically, in an explosion and fire that ripped through a condo building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning. The blast was reported at the Potomac Oaks Condominium, a row of garden-style condos in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbitt Road, at about 8:40 a.m.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
Bay Net
Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
