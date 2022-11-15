ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail Calls for ‘No Mercy for Jews’

For the second time in about three months, antisemitic graffiti was posted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, in the Wildwood neighborhood area. In red paint, vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”. Also, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road...
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank,"...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County

Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Election night. Election. Maryland...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism

BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Sentinel

Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety

As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
WTOP

12 injured, 2 critically, in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condo building

Twelve people were injured, including two critically, in an explosion and fire that ripped through a condo building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning. The blast was reported at the Potomac Oaks Condominium, a row of garden-style condos in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbitt Road, at about 8:40 a.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
WALDORF, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants

When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

