BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank,"...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO