Driver Accused of Killing Deputy and Daughter Hasn't Held Valid License Since 2005

A 47-year-old driver allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol killed a sheriff’s deputy and his daughter in a head-on collision. The crash happened last Saturday night on Gilman Spring Road in Moreno Valley, California. The California Highway Patrol believes the alleged drunk driver crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the deputy’s sedan. The accused driver and his passenger were both hospitalized and are expected to survive. Shockingly, the accused driver hasn’t held a valid driver’s license since 2005.
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested

A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
Suspected stolen car leads CHP on chase across LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A driver accused of stealing a car lead authorities on an hours-long chase across Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was first over the scene on the 405 Freeway in the Torrance area Tuesday around 11 p.m. as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase. The suspect then merged on the 110 Freeway before exiting the freeway in San Pedro.
LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
