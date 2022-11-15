Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jalopnik
Driver Accused of Killing Deputy and Daughter Hasn't Held Valid License Since 2005
A 47-year-old driver allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol killed a sheriff’s deputy and his daughter in a head-on collision. The crash happened last Saturday night on Gilman Spring Road in Moreno Valley, California. The California Highway Patrol believes the alleged drunk driver crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the deputy’s sedan. The accused driver and his passenger were both hospitalized and are expected to survive. Shockingly, the accused driver hasn’t held a valid driver’s license since 2005.
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
foxla.com
Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
Whittier crash: Video shows graphic view of SUV slamming into law-enforcement recruits
New surveillance video shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier on Wednesday.
Man allegedly killed by his neighbor wielding a bat in his driveway
A 74-year-old homeowner was killed in his driveway in Whittier on Saturday night after neighbors say he got into a confrontation with the attacker who struck him with a bat.
foxla.com
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago.
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
Motorist allegedly caught with more than $1M in cocaine near Temecula
A 33-year-old accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars today, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month.
foxla.com
25 law enforcement recruits injured after being hit by SUV during morning run in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Twenty-five law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County were injured, five critically, after a Honda CR-V going the wrong way plowed into them and hit a light pole during their morning run in Whittier, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said the incident was...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
foxla.com
Dijon Kizzee case: No charges to be filed against LA County deputies who fatally shot man
LOS ANGELES - Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney's Office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self-defense. The Aug. 31,...
‘A cruel and senseless crime’: Orange County man killed after Tinder date in Colombia
An Orange County family is in mourning and hoping the public can help them bring back the body of their brother, who was killed in an apparent robbery in Colombia on Thursday.
foxla.com
Suspected stolen car leads CHP on chase across LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A driver accused of stealing a car lead authorities on an hours-long chase across Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was first over the scene on the 405 Freeway in the Torrance area Tuesday around 11 p.m. as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase. The suspect then merged on the 110 Freeway before exiting the freeway in San Pedro.
LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Woman shot and killed in DTLA hotel
A woman was shot and killed on the 14th floor of a hotel in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
Comments / 2