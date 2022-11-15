Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Family Time: Focusing on gratitude in the midst of all the fun, food and festivities of Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot that has to get done on or before Thanksgiving. You may be travelling or having family visit you. There’s turkey trots and grocery shopping and cleaning and decorating and going to a holiday movie and cooking and baking and donating food and time to worthy causes.... it can be so easy to get caught up in the doing that you forget that it’s called THANKSgiving for a reason. And as parents, kids are watching you and mimicking you. So if you’re not practicing gratitude this Thanksgiving, chances are neither are your kids.
2news.com
Peppermill Reno hosting Pie it Forward Bake Sale to benefit The Empowerment Center
Get your Thanksgiving Pie and help a great cause! The Peppermill Reno will be hosting their 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale and selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7. All proceeds will go directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who suffer from substance abuse.
KOLO TV Reno
TMCC and UNR Veteran Services host “Fill the Humvee Toy Drive”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chance to give back to children in our area for the holiday season. TMCC Veteran Services is hosting a Toys for Tots Drive. From 8 a.m. today until 4 p.m. new unwrapped toys will be collected right here at the roundabout of the Dandini Campus of TMCC.
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters to Celebrate Grand Re-Openings with Community Celebrations
On Friday, November 18 at 8 a.m., the Sparks community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. After, at 9 a.m., the Reno community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event...
2news.com
No More Babies at Saint Mary's: Community Reaction
After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Now, all current and future patients have to transfer somewhere else. It'll have a big impact on Northern Nevada's medical community, and for the families planning to deliver there, including one local mom, who says she's heartbroken.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
KOLO TV Reno
Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Joanne Royer shares advice for making the most of your time this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We never seem to have enough time, but during the holidays it often seems like we have even less. Family obligations, office parties, Friendsgiving, kids’ Christmas recitals and holiday parades pull us in a million different directions. So how do prioritize what really matters to us and say no to the rest?
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
KOLO TV Reno
Vitalant experiencing severe platelet shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not often talked about but crucial, platelets are tiny cells in our blood that form clots and stop bleeding. For millions of people, these cells are essential to fighting chronic diseases and traumatic injuries. “A blood component that’s used in surgeries and 25% of all the...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin will warm you right up with these roast beef green chili sliders
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you need an entrée or an appetizer, these roast beef green chili sliders are the perfect thing for family dinners or potluck parties. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes it easy to whip this dish up in less than 30 minutes. Ingredients:. 1...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
KOLO TV Reno
New statewide program aims to help UNR STEM students join local workforce
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, a program aimed at keeping university students in our community’s workforce was approved by the Nevada Board of Examiners. “This program is for the benefit of all Nevadans,” said Doug Erwin, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) in reference to a new statewide talent retention program.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
