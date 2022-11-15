RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot that has to get done on or before Thanksgiving. You may be travelling or having family visit you. There’s turkey trots and grocery shopping and cleaning and decorating and going to a holiday movie and cooking and baking and donating food and time to worthy causes.... it can be so easy to get caught up in the doing that you forget that it’s called THANKSgiving for a reason. And as parents, kids are watching you and mimicking you. So if you’re not practicing gratitude this Thanksgiving, chances are neither are your kids.

