Casper, WY

9NEWS

Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
FREDERICK, CO
CBS Denver

Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'

Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery

A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
CASPER, WY
KDVR.com

Man held on suspicion of murder for hitting pedestrian in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Monday around 1:50 a.m. near 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The victim was taken...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

12-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting, 14-Year Seriously Injured, Colorado Police Say

A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.
AURORA, CO
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired

A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
DENVER, CO

