Reported kidnapping ends with man, 2 minors arrested
A reported kidnapping on Tuesday ended up being a possible menacing with an assault incident, the Denver Police Department said.
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
oilcity.news
Casper PD: No suspect found upon entry to surrounded home; investigation ongoing
CASPER, Wyo. — No suspect was ultimately found in a west Casper home Wednesday where police had earlier been informed that an armed subject was present, Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard told media at 8:48 p.m. “There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Bullard added. Law...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
oilcity.news
Rescue Mission staff tip led to arrest of Amber Alert suspect, reuniting child with mother
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper police arrest of Anwar Rhodes, accused of abducting his non-custodial 11-month-old son from Denver last Wednesday, is being credited to a tip by a Wyoming Rescue Mission staff member, the Casper Police Department said Tuesday. When Rhodes and the child entered the shelter with...
Aurora shooting suspect ‘did not have to fire’ at boys, affidavit says
Roland Felipe, 18, is accused of killing 12-year-old King Matthew Wright and seriously injuring 13-year-old Tayamir Sir Real Winston in a drive-by shooting on Zion Street Friday afternoon.
2 suspects sought in deadly armed carjacking
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a deadly carjacking in late July.
28-year-old killed in Denver hit-and-run; parents plead for answers
A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning at 15th near Stout Street.
Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'
Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery
A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
KDVR.com
Man held on suspicion of murder for hitting pedestrian in Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Monday around 1:50 a.m. near 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The victim was taken...
12-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting, 14-Year Seriously Injured, Colorado Police Say
A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Juveniles accused in apartment fire move through courts, funeral for mom and daughter Tuesday
The 12- and 14-year-old boys accused of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and a daughter were back in Jefferson County court Monday. A three and a half-day jury trial for the two was tentatively set for next April. The 12-year-old appeared from Montview Youth Services Center via...
Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired
A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
Suspect and 2 boys shot in Aurora arranged to meet, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting in Aurora that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old boy injured had arranged to meet with the boys, which was when the shooting took place, according to the arrest affidavit. Aurora Police Department officers responded about 2:57 p.m....
Fort Collins family in search of trailer stolen from storage facility
They called their trailer a second home, but now, a Fort Collins family says that second home is gone after it was stolen from a storage facility a few weeks ago.
Occupied Denver fire station hit by bullets
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.
