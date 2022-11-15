A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO