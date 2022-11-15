"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Friend of the show Karama Horne returns to dig into “The Drill!” As a giant drill threatens to breach the walls of Ba Sing Se, Team Avatar has to figure out if it’ll be possible to stop it in time. Not if Azula, Ty Lee and Mai have anything to say about it! Well… at least Azula and Ty Lee. Janet, Dante and Karama applaud everyone’s efforts and appreciate the detail and design of the infamous Drill. And speaking of design… Karama delights everyone by speculating on what clothing designers Mai would wear IRL. Don’t get caught in the slurry!

