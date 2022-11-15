Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Paramount+ UK Premieres 'Tulsa King'
Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire. Don’t miss Sylvester Stallone in new series, Tulsa King, stream now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
nickalive.net
Nick@Nite to Host Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge During Thanksgiving 2022
Think you're full of Friends knowledge? Prove it with Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge! Starting November 21, celebrate Friends-giving by tuning into Nick@Nite at 10/9c and playing-along with on-screen trivia!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
nickalive.net
Nick Jr. UK Invites You to a Very Merry Party
You're invited to Nick Jr.'s Very Merry Party! Get ready for Jingle Bell Boogie and Christmas Cheer with all your festive Nick Jr. favourites, plus unwrap brand new episodes of Pip and Posy and catch the latest Nick Jr. Dance Along and Heroic Hounds! Nick Jr.'s Very Merry Party starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nick Jr. UK & Ireland!
nickalive.net
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'The Real Love Boat' For FREE on Paramount+
Set sail and look for love in The Real Love Boat! Catch up now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. In the new reality series, real-life singles are brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. Each single will tackle compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, but only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
‘The Vampire Diaries’: The 5 Best Episodes According to Fans
There's plenty to enjoy throughout eight seasons. And fans on Ranker have voted for their favorites. Here are the five best episodes of 'The Vampire Diaries.'
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
nickalive.net
Sing & Learn about Indigenous Americans w/ Emmanuel & PAW Patrol! 🌎 | Noggin
Sing & Learn about Indigenous Americans w/ Emmanuel & PAW Patrol! 🌎 | Noggin. Emmanuel teaches Rubble about chickee houses - a type of building that is used as a home for the Seminole tribe in Florida. Then Emmanuel, Rubble and Skye sing a song celebrating the values of Indigenous Americans, such as passing down stories through generations and taking care of Earth.
nickalive.net
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Friend of the show Karama Horne returns to dig into “The Drill!” As a giant drill threatens to breach the walls of Ba Sing Se, Team Avatar has to figure out if it’ll be possible to stop it in time. Not if Azula, Ty Lee and Mai have anything to say about it! Well… at least Azula and Ty Lee. Janet, Dante and Karama applaud everyone’s efforts and appreciate the detail and design of the infamous Drill. And speaking of design… Karama delights everyone by speculating on what clothing designers Mai would wear IRL. Don’t get caught in the slurry!
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network. Star Trek Prodigy's Creators and Showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman sit down with the Sistas for a short chat. Video by William Tom. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at...
nickalive.net
1923 | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
1923 | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. It’s the dawn of a new era. 1923 arrives 19th December, on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Click HERE to find out more. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment,...
nickalive.net
FOOD. YeahYeahChloe x EYEYAH! x Nickelodeon Asia | EYEYAH!
Did you know that soft drinks are even more dangerous than sharks, as sugar increases the risk of disease?! Try spotting the differences in the animated short by YeahYeahChloe below, from Nickelodeon Asia's Together For Good campaign in partnership with EYEYAH! and supported by Tote Board. FOOD. YeahYeahChloe x EYEYAH!...
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Offers Meta-Murf-Osis Livestream Ahead of 'Crossroads'
Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), the lovable amorphous Mellanoid slime worm, is transforming, and fans online will be able to see the change in real-time just in time for "Crossroads," the 14th episode of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season. While you see Murf in his cocoon in the live stream, you might catch a crew member of the U.S.S. Protostar pop in on occasion. The worm was found on the Tars Lamora prison colony when it was found by the Brikar, Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), who gave it its name in the premiere episode "Lost and Found."
nickalive.net
Dana Simpson Gives 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn' Animated Series Update
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, not much more has been said about the project since the original report, until now.
nickalive.net
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 113 - "All The World's A Stage" - Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 113 - "All The World's A Stage" - Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 13, "All The World's A Stage" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo Reveals Date of Ellen Pompeo Farewell Episode (VIDEO)
The date has been set for Ellen Pompeo‘s final appearance on ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy as a full-time cast member, as teased in the promo at the end of Thursday’s (November 10) fall finale. “Big last day!” Pompeo’s Meredith Grey says in the trailer, which shows the...
Comments / 0