Illinois State

NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home

A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
POLITICO

New faces lead the Illinois GOP

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking

HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
