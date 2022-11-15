Read full article on original website
Ted Cho
1d ago
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
977wmoi.com
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
Herald & Review
Indiana man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake, officials say
A Griffith man pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution after illegally importing 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Michael Sullivan, who entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a...
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing live catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Indiana man has pled guilty to illegally importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of illegally importing live fish without a permit. Investigators found that he had purchased the fish in Mississippi […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
wlsam.com
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
POLITICO
New faces lead the Illinois GOP
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
