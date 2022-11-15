Crash on I-85 North causes 3-mile backup in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North caused significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at 6:48 p.m. and was located less than a mile south of the Route 650 exit on I-85.

All northbound lanes were closed but traffic managed to get by on the right shoulder, according to VDOT. At its peak, there was a traffic backup of approximately three miles.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the scene was reportedly cleared and all lanes were declared open by VDOT.

