Crash on I-85 North causes 3-mile backup in Dinwiddie County
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North caused significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.
The crash was first reported by VDOT at 6:48 p.m. and was located less than a mile south of the Route 650 exit on I-85.
All northbound lanes were closed but traffic managed to get by on the right shoulder, according to VDOT. At its peak, there was a traffic backup of approximately three miles.Richmond police identify 26-year-old killed in shooting
Shortly before 10 p.m., the scene was reportedly cleared and all lanes were declared open by VDOT.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2