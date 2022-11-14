ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
GoldDerby

How ‘Black Bird’ creator Dennis Lehane used the limited series to interrogate the male gaze [Exclusive Video Interview]

The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has often tackled stories about complicated men and the criminal underworld, but up to a point. For instance, he doesn’t like serial killers or stories about prison. So when he first started reading James Keene’s true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the book didn’t seem like something he’d want to adapt. After all, it focuses on Keene’s stint in a federal prison, where he tried to get a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall to confess to his crimes.  “It wasn’t anything...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks

Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMY History With Song of the Year Nomination

Taylor Swift just made history with the 2023 GRAMMY nominations!. The performer picked up four nods when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Tuesday, bringing her career nominations to 46. She also wrote her name in the record books with a few important nods.
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.

