WHAS 11
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
How ‘Black Bird’ creator Dennis Lehane used the limited series to interrogate the male gaze [Exclusive Video Interview]
The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has often tackled stories about complicated men and the criminal underworld, but up to a point. For instance, he doesn’t like serial killers or stories about prison. So when he first started reading James Keene’s true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the book didn’t seem like something he’d want to adapt. After all, it focuses on Keene’s stint in a federal prison, where he tried to get a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall to confess to his crimes. “It wasn’t anything...
Christina Applegate's 'Dead to Me' Co-Stars Praise Her Amid MS Battle (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate has the love and support of her Dead to Me co-stars. The 50-year-old actress did not attend the premiere of the Netflix show's final season in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the love for the show's star was palpable on the red carpet. ET spoke with Applegate's co-stars...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks
Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)
Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs and Two Wild, Unexpected Unmaskings (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for an evening of laughs with the Comedy Roast Night, which featured two new characters taking the stage, and a lot of jokes about Nick Cannon's ever-increasing number of children. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on...
GRAMMYS 2023: Harry Styles Lands First-Ever Noms for Album, Record and Song of the Year
With his third solo album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has finally broken through for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with several major nominations. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter scored a total of six nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Harry's House will compete...
Ralph Fiennes Says He Was a 'Decoy' for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Romance
Ralph Fiennes had an unintentional role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance. The 59-year-old British actor played Lopez's love interest in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. The filming for the romantic comedy took place in 2002 as Lopez was in the process of divorcing dancer Cris Judd. At...
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash
Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMY History With Song of the Year Nomination
Taylor Swift just made history with the 2023 GRAMMY nominations!. The performer picked up four nods when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Tuesday, bringing her career nominations to 46. She also wrote her name in the record books with a few important nods.
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Machine Gun Kelly Finds 'Closure' With First GRAMMY Nomination After 10 Years (Exclusive)
Machine Gun Kelly has a lot to look forward to in the coming year. On Tuesday, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards nominees were announced and MGK scored a nomination for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with MGK at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where he...
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit
Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection
Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
