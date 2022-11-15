Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning
Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
The BIG weather question: Is winter here to stay?
Here’s a look at if this cold spell will let up soon next week or will stick around until next April. Well it does look like we better mentally and physically be prepared for winter. It appears as though the cold snap coming won’t let up in the next few weeks. At that point the calendar will say December 1.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
Very cold temperatures across much of the US
Well below average temperatures for much of the US with rain and snow for many central states. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
If weather forecast is accurate, that storm won't be memorable, expert says
CHESTNUT HILL - It seems like everyone in New England has a memory of a winter storm. It's a badge of honor or a storm of survival with wounds as salty as the sidewalks, no matter how much time has passed.But does our memory of those storms change over time?"Our memories aren't as accurate as we might think that they are," Dr. Elizabeth Kensinger, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College, told WBZ-TVShe says the "Back in the day, the weather was worse," thoughts may be part of a common theme for memories."Remembering a past that unfolded differently...
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
CBS DFW
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Met Office on where in UK snow could fall from next week
The UK can expect unsettled weather and some snowfall from the end of next week, according to forecasters.The Met Office have said that for the coming week, there will be generally mild and unsettled weather conditions, with wind and a possibility of heavy rain causing floods.In regards to snow, some is expected to fall at the top of the Scottish mountains from the end of next week with little to none expected elsewhere.Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For the next week, generally mild and unsettled with wind and possibility of heavy rain. There’s been a lot of...
WTRF
When Will The Rain Stop? Check It Out!
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, filtering in just a bit of sunshine to end the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout...
Cold weather sticking around
Temperatures will be cold and days gloomy. There is some sun expected this morning but things will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon.
Rain and snow for the West and warm temperatures for the South
Election Day brings rain and snow for parts of the West and warm temperatures for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Fall 2022 Has Been Unseasonably Warm — Will We Have a Proper Autumn Before Winter Comes?
October came and went, and now we're in the first week of November. However, it almost feels like summer never ended. With the equinox at the end of September, we're well into the fall 2022 season, though temperatures have been unseasonably high. Even though the foliage was top-tier in certain parts of the U.S., many wonder if fall weather will actually come this year, before winter arrives.
Comments / 0