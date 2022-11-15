Read full article on original website
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
