Arizona State

HuffPost

GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
The Associated Press

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Washington Examiner

Four states addressed illegal immigration on the ballot, but more need to do so

While most eyes are on the emerging new balance of power in Congress as vote counts continue after Tuesday’s midterm elections, state leaders should note the outcome of immigration-related ballot measures in four states. Voters weighed in on immigration-related ballot questions in Arizona, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Ohio that provide...
NBC News

Control of Congress up in the air with Arizona, Nevada results yet to be called

Three days after the midterms, officials in Arizona and Nevada still have not counted hundreds of thousands of ballots, leaving control of Congress up in the air. In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff for the open Senate seat. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest election updates.Nov. 12, 2022.
Roll Call Online

Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students

Arizona voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to allow undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition, a victory for advocates who will press for broader relief for immigrants in Congress during the remaining weeks of the year. Arizona Proposition 308 will allow noncitizen students to receive the reduced tuition rates...
Washington Examiner

Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California

Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
The Independent

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
Daily Beast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
