Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
UVA Police locked down campus during Sunday night’s manhunt, but did not alert community members living blocks away
Paige Robinson pulled up to an empty parking lot for her shift at Walker Upper Elementary School on Monday morning. Confused, the substitute teacher checked her phone. She saw a slew of messages in her school’s group chat about a shooting at the University of Virginia. She quickly checked the Charlottesville City Schools website.
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Makeshift memorials with flowers, candles and cards are sprinkled across UVA, remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all players on the UVA Football team.
Photos: Virginia students, community set up memorials for UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- University of Virginia students and the Charlottesville community are rallying around the UVA football team as the Cavaliers mourn the loss of three of their own. Around Grounds, people are dropping off flowers, candles, and notes in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, who...
U.Va. announces accommodations for students, staff in wake of deadly shooting
The University of Virginia has announced some changes today in an effort to accommodate students and staff as they come to terms with Sunday night's tragic shooting.
UVA students come together, show support after deadly shooting on university grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA students are coming together to remember the lives lost in the deadly shooting. Students were lining up to leave messages at the memorial on what they call Beta Bridge. “We are all part of the UVA Wahoo family,” one student said. “It’s very hard to...
'Moment of silence:' Universities, colleges across Central VA respond to UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia and the rest of the country are reeling after a fatal shooting on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville on Sunday night. The shooting left three football players dead and two others injured. The suspect, a former football player, is now in...
WATCH: U.Va. Athletics news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting
University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.
UVA was locked down for 12 hours before the suspect in a shooting on campus was caught
Suspected shooter Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a University of Virginia student and former football player, is in custody more than 12 hours after three students died and two were injured Sunday night on campus. UVA officials have released the names of the three victims: Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and...
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA. The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.
Bryan Silva arrested by Charlottesville Police Department following social media threats against U.Va.
Charlottesville Police arrested Bryan Silva Monday evening following a string of threatening social media posts Silva had made throughout the week, including a video of weapons ammunition. Silva has been convicted of multiple counts of prior possession of an illegal firearm and cannot own ammunition. CPD was made aware of...
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa
While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
Three killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi emotionally shaken by University of Virginia shootings
Pat Narduzzi loves to talk football, but Pitt’s coach had a difficult time at his weekly news conference Monday thinking about anything other than the three members of the University of Virginia team who were fatally shot Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. A little more than a day before...
UVA Press Conference
Lord Botetourt golfer Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech.
NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the...
