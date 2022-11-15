ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Police locked down campus during Sunday night’s manhunt, but did not alert community members living blocks away

Paige Robinson pulled up to an empty parking lot for her shift at Walker Upper Elementary School on Monday morning. Confused, the substitute teacher checked her phone. She saw a slew of messages in her school’s group chat about a shooting at the University of Virginia. She quickly checked the Charlottesville City Schools website.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa

While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
Three killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
UVA Press Conference

Lord Botetourt golfer Ashton Harper signs with Virginia …. Lord Botetourt golfer Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech. Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across the region. Humble Hustle holds winter coat drive for students. Humble Hustle holds winter coat drive for students. Avoiding a “tripledemic”...
NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the...
