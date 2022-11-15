Read full article on original website
cntraveler.com
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
$600M returned to airline passengers under new federal rules on cancellations
Six major airlines have refunded $600 million to passengers affected by canceled or significantly changed flights, and the U.S. Department of Transportation is assessing for airlines that delay paying out the refunds, federal officials said Monday. “When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever...
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’
Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
cntraveler.com
At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass
Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Flying home for the holidays will cost you a lot more this year
Government data shows that airfares in October were up 43% from a year earlier, and U.S. airlines reported a combined profit of more than $2.4 billion in the third quarter.
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
7 tips for booking the cheapest holiday flights amid sky-high prices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The holiday season is almost her, and with over 100 million Americans expected to travel in the coming months, there will be some serious competition to score the cheapest flights. Overall, airfare prices this year are up 24% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Forbes. But...
Flight Attendant Shares Security Checklist for 'Sketchy' Hotel Rooms
In her now-viral video, Haley Michelle Williams encouraged travelers to place TV remotes on their room door handles and conduct "mirror tests."
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
travelawaits.com
5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Here's what to expect from Thanksgiving travel
If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving, make sure your plans are in order. Traffic will not only be up to pre-pandemic levels, but this year is expected to have one of the top busiest Turkey Day travel weeks since 2000.
JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005411/en/ JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
New Modern Retailing Study Suggests Online Travel Agencies (OTA) Have Game-changing Opportunity to Make a Lasting Impression on Travelers
In support of helping agencies evolve as modern retailers, Travelport reveals new study findings. When booking with an OTA, nearly half (46%) of leisure travelers can’t remember which site they used to book their last trip. However, travelers who do remember the OTA they used had an “above average”...
