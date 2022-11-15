ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

$600M returned to airline passengers under new federal rules on cancellations

Six major airlines have refunded $600 million to passengers affected by canceled or significantly changed flights, and the U.S. Department of Transportation is assessing for airlines that delay paying out the refunds, federal officials said Monday. “When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
cntraveler.com

At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
US News and World Report

JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
The Associated Press

JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005411/en/ JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City (Graphic: Business Wire)

