Gibson, LA

WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Free vaccinations available at several area events this week

Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox. The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment. The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of keeping the spirit alive

“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Arts Fest brings the joy of art to downtown Houma

The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!. Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.
HOUMA, LA

