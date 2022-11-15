Read full article on original website
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
houmatimes.com
Free vaccinations available at several area events this week
Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox. The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment. The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
lafourchegazette.com
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director
The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
houmatimes.com
Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of keeping the spirit alive
“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
Shooting outside gas station stemmed from fight involving several women, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for APSO said a female was shot in a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar around 5:30 p.m. during a fight that involved several women.
fox8live.com
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
Here is where you can get free Thanksgiving meals and supplies around N.O.
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the New Orleans metro area will be able to receive free Thanksgiving meals and other needed supplies at local events this weekend. Starting today, City Councilman Oliver Thomas will host a Thanksgiving Luncheon held at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center at 1616 Caffin Avenue. Second...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Arts Fest brings the joy of art to downtown Houma
The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!. Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. In the days leading up to the holiday, several local organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need. Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
