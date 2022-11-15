Read full article on original website
Car drives into Roy business, no major injuries, police say
ROY, Utah — One person is hurt after a car drove into a building Tuesday afternoon, according to Roy Police. At approximately 12:55 p.m., Roy Police responded to a white SUV driving into the Joys Too Salon at 1930 W 4800 S. Police told KSL an elderly woman was...
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital, others get in fight, gun drawn
ROY, Utah — Some tense and heated moments on a very busy street in Roy after a fight breaks out and a gun is pulled following a chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon. According to Roy Police PIO, Stuart Hackworth, just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South, 1900 West.
Sleigh rides return to Hardware Wildlife Management Area after hiatus
HYRUM, Utah — After a two-year hiatus, horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be returning to the Hardware Wildlife Management Area near Hyrum. According to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the rides — which are being offered by Haviland’s Old Western Adventures — will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2 through Feb. 12. Rides will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. each day.
