HYRUM, Utah — After a two-year hiatus, horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be returning to the Hardware Wildlife Management Area near Hyrum. According to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the rides — which are being offered by Haviland’s Old Western Adventures — will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2 through Feb. 12. Rides will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. each day.

HYRUM, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO