Jay Leno Says He Suffered 3rd-Degree Burns and May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire

Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage. The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.
Anne Heche's Estate Sued for $2M by Tenant of Home Destroyed in Crash

Anne Heche's estate is facing another legal battle. Amid court proceedings between the late actress' eldest son, Homer Laffoon, and her ex, James Tupper, over control of her estate, Lynne Mishele, who was living in the home that was destroyed in Heche's fiery car crash, has filed a lawsuit. ET has reached out to Heche's estate for comment.
Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
