Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage. The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO