Atlanta, GA

16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — A teenager is now in custody after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend.

Atlanta police say the 16-year-old and the victim were sitting in the car at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the teenager “negligently” fired the gun, striking and killing the victim.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Less than two weeks ago, Channel 2 Action News was on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive talking about a separate shooting outside the Chick-fil-A location.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed as he was leaving the restaurant. The suspect ran from the scene.

“It’s so bad and so frequent, it’s become the norm,” said Johnny Mims with MLK-Ashby Merchants Association.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston was at the location following the first shooting and talked with Mims about the uptick in shootings and car break-ins in the area. Mims said they were trying to get the larger businesses to help them pay for off-duty police to patrol the area.

Channel 2 has learned a meeting will take place with the big restaurants and stores on the street and the Merchants Association, along with police. Mims believes this is a major step because police can’t do it alone.

“Lets just be honest, they don’t have the resources or the officers to man every street that is having problems in this city, I get that, that’s why we as a community have to step up and help ourselves.”

Sources have told Channel 2 that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been instrumental, working behind the scenes to make everyone sit down at the table and find solutions to fight the rising crime.

Comments / 35

Decon
2d ago

Charge the parents too! Start making them responsible for what and where they’re children are. Can’t tell me they didn’t know he was carry around a gun!

Reply(2)
12
nessa sa
2d ago

I hate this had to happen but this young man 16 years old has a story to tell us and that is if you are 16 years old you don't have no business with a loaded gun and as a matter of fact you have no reason to have a gun at all because a gun will only lead up to death or institution and I'm pretty sure he's feeling like that ain't what you want you see two lives or lost by one bullet and both families are hurting so I want to encourage people especially our young children if you want to pick up something pick up a book 📖 please because you'll be surprised that you will be willing to get a job after that

Reply
7
x83
2d ago

Those anti police police, pro criminal, dem policies are really working out. Nice work! Maybe time to celebrate and build a shrine honoring another criminal.

Reply(8)
12
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy