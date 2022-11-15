ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
nbc15.com

No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch

Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather. Updated: 2 hours ago. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee spoke Tuesday about the sheer terror of the crash, as well as the physical and mental anguish that followed, as they delivered raw, tearful statements during the man’s sentencing hearing.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release. A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Driver sentenced to 18 years...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
DANE COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes of WIS 60 near Lodi open after power line blocks road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday. In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is noted that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
LODI, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison receives federal funding to improve local air quality monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that it was awarded $429,746 to support local efforts to monitor air quality and promote air quality monitoring partnerships between communities and tribal, state and local governments. The funding was awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Badgers men's basketball beats Stanford

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash

An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy