Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
wpr.org
Former Badger among 3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia
A former Badger football player was among those killed in a shooting Sunday at the University of Virginia. Devin Chandler was a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to Virginia. He was killed Sunday along with his teammates Lavel Davis, a...
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
nbc15.com
No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch
Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather. Updated: 2 hours ago. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
nbc15.com
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee spoke Tuesday about the sheer terror of the crash, as well as the physical and mental anguish that followed, as they delivered raw, tearful statements during the man’s sentencing hearing.
nbc15.com
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
nbc15.com
Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release. A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Driver sentenced to 18 years...
nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
oregonobserver.com
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash
A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
nbc15.com
All lanes of WIS 60 near Lodi open after power line blocks road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday. In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is noted that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
nbc15.com
City of Madison receives federal funding to improve local air quality monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that it was awarded $429,746 to support local efforts to monitor air quality and promote air quality monitoring partnerships between communities and tribal, state and local governments. The funding was awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
nbc15.com
Badgers men's basketball beats Stanford
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
seehafernews.com
Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash
An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
Comments / 0