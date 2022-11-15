ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
CNET

A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week

Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
ABC 15 News

These major restaurant chains say they'll be open for Thanksgiving. Here is what they're offering

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Distractify

Chipotle Charges Customer $50 for Steak They Didn’t Want After Running Out of “Everything” Else

There are fewer fast casual franchises getting more hate right now on social media than Chipotle, but it doesn't seem like the hate is doing anything to the chain's bottom line. That's because the fast casual Mexican chain's profits have climbed to pretty impressive heights, which has you wondering if all the flak on TikTok is as effective as some folks believe it to be.
101.5 KNUE

It’s The Most Tasty Biscuit in The World, Why Did Whataburger Cancel It?

I'm not a big biscuit guy. I don't hate 'em, I just don't particularly like 'em. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them here or there, I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until I discovered Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. But they're missing from menus in Tyler, TX. Anyone else notice?
Thrillist

Domino's Is Offering 50% Off Pizzas Right Now

Between now and November 20, Domino's is offering 50% off pizzas that are ordered online. The deal is available on any menu-priced pizza, which means you can just order any size pizza on any crust with any toppings. The discount is how Domino's offers thanks this November, which is considered...
PennLive.com

Subway selling pre-made sandwiches in smart fridge vending machines

The hallmark of Subway sandwich shops has always been the ability of the customer to customize a sandwich with ingredients they choose. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Subway began testing non-traditional ways of providing its sandwiches to hungry customers. “As more of our guests search for...
Thrillist

This $5.99 Denny's Shirt Will Get You a Year-Long Breakfast Subscription

Denny's is launching a very special t-shirt for Black Friday that is technically valued at $2,186. That steep price isn't because it is a collaboration with a high-end designer—no, it is because that single article of clothing will double as a year-long breakfast subscription. The most amazing thing? Both will only cost you a single payment of $5.99.

