KEYT
San Marcos Royals win girls basketball season opener
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos is hoping for a strong encore to their historic season a year ago. The Royals got this season started on the right foot as they beat Righetti 45-37. San Marcos led 23-15 at the half. Last year the Royals advanced to the CIF-SS semifinals...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships
Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
Prep football: Most Sonoma County teams on road for NCS semifinals
And then there were five. Just a handful of Sonoma County football teams remain standing after the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs. All five teams that advanced were among the higher seeds in their divisions and took care of business with home wins last week. That changes...
Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake rolls to victory over Venice
Jacob Huggins and Trent Perry lead Harvard-Westlake to an opening win over Venice in the St. Monica tournament.
Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Nov. 14-18)
Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes at noon on Friday. Please do not email your votes. Hannah Baker, volleyball, Exeter: Baker tallied 22 kills and 19 digs to lead the Monarchs to a state playoff...
