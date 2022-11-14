Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Bands, candy, holiday-themed floats in the annual Jefferson City Christmas parade
Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”. For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
kwos.com
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
intermatwrestle.com
#5 Junior Sinclair Verbals to Missouri
Aeoden Sinclair at the 2022 16U freestyle national finals (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Today, the #5 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) announced his collegiate intentions via social media. Sinclair has committed to Brian Smith's Missouri Tigers. Once Sinclair signs (in the fall of 2023), he'll be the highest-ranked recruit to ink with Mizzou since Keegan O'Toole (#5 in 2020).
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rally at the Missouri State Capitol opposes the execution of Kevin Johnson
A petition containing more than 20,000 signatures has been sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, asking him to grant clemency to a St. Louis man sentenced to die in two weeks.
visithermann.com
Sip, Shop, and Stroll Hermann this Holiday Season
The gifting season is upon us, and there’s no better place than Hermann, MO, to enjoy shopping for the ones you love. Sip, shop, and stroll our historic, walkable downtown area with storefronts adorned for the holidays. You will find them packed with antiques, boutique clothing and home goods, books, and many other unique finds that are sure to make your recipient smile.
kbia.org
Columbia prepares for first snow of the year
The first snow of the year is expected overnight Monday. Columbia Public Works is already preparing to handle road conditions. Crews are expected to begin pre-treatment work this evening, department spokesperson John Ogan said. Crews are also ready to respond overnight if conditions worsen. Ogan doesn’t expect the storm to...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Ozarks First.com
LIVE from Hy-Vee in Osage Beach – Part 2
Tom visited the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach today! Be in the know on their holiday meal packages and get more information at hyvee.com.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
mymoinfo.com
Wanda Brockman – Service 1pm 11/19/22
Wanda Fern Brockman of Columbia, formerly of Desloge, Missouri died on October 26th at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. An internment of ashes will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington.
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
Principal: No credible threat to Hickman High School
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hickman High School Principal Mary Grupe sent an email to parents at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to make parents aware that there was no credible threat to the school. A CPS spokesperson told ABC17 News that the district learned about a possible threat that was circulating on social media on Wednesday. "Late this The post Principal: No credible threat to Hickman High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
kwos.com
Extra law enforcement resources will be on Columbia’s Hickman campus Thursday, following graffiti message
While officials at Columbia’s Hickman high school don’t believe a message written on a bathroom stall is a credible threat, they say they’ll have additional law enforcement resources available on-campus Thursday to ensure everyone feels safe. Hickman is located near the Business Loop and Providence. Hickman principal...
