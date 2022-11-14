ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kwos.com

First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri

Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
intermatwrestle.com

#5 Junior Sinclair Verbals to Missouri

Aeoden Sinclair at the 2022 16U freestyle national finals (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Today, the #5 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) announced his collegiate intentions via social media. Sinclair has committed to Brian Smith's Missouri Tigers. Once Sinclair signs (in the fall of 2023), he'll be the highest-ranked recruit to ink with Mizzou since Keegan O'Toole (#5 in 2020).
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
visithermann.com

Sip, Shop, and Stroll Hermann this Holiday Season

The gifting season is upon us, and there’s no better place than Hermann, MO, to enjoy shopping for the ones you love. Sip, shop, and stroll our historic, walkable downtown area with storefronts adorned for the holidays. You will find them packed with antiques, boutique clothing and home goods, books, and many other unique finds that are sure to make your recipient smile.
HERMANN, MO
kbia.org

Columbia prepares for first snow of the year

The first snow of the year is expected overnight Monday. Columbia Public Works is already preparing to handle road conditions. Crews are expected to begin pre-treatment work this evening, department spokesperson John Ogan said. Crews are also ready to respond overnight if conditions worsen. Ogan doesn’t expect the storm to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Wanda Brockman – Service 1pm 11/19/22

Wanda Fern Brockman of Columbia, formerly of Desloge, Missouri died on October 26th at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. An internment of ashes will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Principal: No credible threat to Hickman High School

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hickman High School Principal Mary Grupe sent an email to parents at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to make parents aware that there was no credible threat to the school. A CPS spokesperson told ABC17 News that the district learned about a possible threat that was circulating on social media on Wednesday. "Late this The post Principal: No credible threat to Hickman High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
SALINE COUNTY, MO

