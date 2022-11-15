TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO