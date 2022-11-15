Read full article on original website
Search over for Talladega County wanted man
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
wbrc.com
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. In an update from the Birmingham Police Department, officials say that Moriah Quib-Marquez, 14, was traveling with an adult female passenger and three small children on 80th Street North when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.
$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a homicide that happened in Talladega County Saturday. At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine. They then found Don Andre Sanders, Jr., 26, who was shot and […]
wvtm13.com
Homicide victim identified after more than 20 rounds fired in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department has released new information in this homicide investigation. The BPD says the victim is identified as Brandon Carpenter, 28, of Birmingham. The police department says about 1:00 p.m., Carpenter was outside a vehicle when at least two suspects fired...
wvtm13.com
Blountsville man killed in crash Tuesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Blountsville died after a crash in Blount County on Tuesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported John Newman, 51, was driving on U.S. Highway 231 when the vehicle rolled off the road and overturned. The state troopers also say Newman was taken...
2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Police capture burglary suspect in Ohatchee, 2 remain on the run
OHATCHEE, Ala. — UPDATE: Police have captured one of three men wanted for burglarizing a jewelry store. Two others remain on the run. Sgt. Jared Pell with Rainbow City police says it started at 7 a.m. when a person saw the men loading up car after stealing items from Riverside Jewelers at 59 Whorton Bend Road.
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
Alabama inmate stabbed to death, investigation under way
An Alabama inmate serving a life sentence for a 2008 robbery was stabbed to death Monday at a state prison, officials reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate who was killed was 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II. Ray was apparently stabbed at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday inside...
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Carraway Blvd and 2nd Ave. N early Monday morning. Officials say the victim is a middle aged black man. No additional details have been provided. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts in the...
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
wbrc.com
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
wbrc.com
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray and Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
wvtm13.com
Prosecution, defense rest their cases in Derick Brown trial
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The federal kidnapping case against Derick Brown will soon head to the jury. Both the defense and prosecution rested their cases Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments will commence on Thursday morning. Brown is on trial for the 2019 abduction of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney in Birmingham. During the...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kian Scott McLoughlin went missing from his residence on County Road 33 in Ashville last night around 9:30 p.m. McLoughlin may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, […]
