Several skin conditions are associated with diabetes, one of which is diabetic blisters. Diabetic blisters most often appear on the legs, feet, and toes. Though most cases clear up without complication, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of diabetic blisters so that they can be dealt with safely and appropriately. The biggest risk with diabetic blisters comes from a secondary infection, so preventative care and expert wound care play important parts in mitigating more dire risks.

2 DAYS AGO