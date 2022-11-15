Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
cohaitungchi.com
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?
Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol’s effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
cohaitungchi.com
Care and Risks for Diabetic Blisters
Several skin conditions are associated with diabetes, one of which is diabetic blisters. Diabetic blisters most often appear on the legs, feet, and toes. Though most cases clear up without complication, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of diabetic blisters so that they can be dealt with safely and appropriately. The biggest risk with diabetic blisters comes from a secondary infection, so preventative care and expert wound care play important parts in mitigating more dire risks.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
myscience.org
Key cause of type 2 diabetes uncovered
Oxford Research reveals high blood glucose reprograms the metabolism of pancreatic beta-cells in diabetes. Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Medical News Today
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
5 reasons your eye is twitching and when you should be worried
Eye twitching is extremely common and can be caused by a number of things including dry eye, a nutrient deficiency, and fatigue.
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
cohaitungchi.com
Why does diabetes sometimes lead to a foot or leg amputation?
Diabetic foot or leg amputation is a primary complication of diabetes. Across the globe, it’s estimated that a limb is amputated every 30 seconds, and 85% of these amputations are due to a diabetic foot ulcer. Diabetes is associated with two medical conditions that increase the risk of foot amputation: diabetic neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD.
Healthline
What Are the Different Types of Retinal Diseases?
Retinal diseases are conditions that affect your retina. A wide range of conditions can cause problems with your retina, such as:. complications of other diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy. diseases inherited from your parents, such as Stargardt disease. degenerative changes, such as age-related macular degeneration. We look at some of...
MedicalXpress
High fat, low carb: A ketogenic diet could help patients with polycystic kidney disease
A new study has shown that ketosis—a state in which the body primarily uses dietary fats as energy sources—may have positive effects on kidney function in people affected by hereditary polycystic kidney disease. Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, is the most common hereditary kidney disease and...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
What to Know About Diabetes and the Risk of Silent Heart Attacks
At first it seemed like a routine call—something the paramedics had dealt with countless times before. A man in his mid-50s was having a heart attack, and his physician had called for emergency support. But when the paramedics arrived, the physician pulled them aside and told them something peculiar: the man had no cardiovascular symptoms whatsoever.
cohaitungchi.com
The 3 P’s of Diabetes Explained
Are you familiar with the three p’s of diabetes? If not, recognizing these three common symptoms can help you detect if you have high blood glucose levels. High blood glucose levels indicate diabetes or prediabetes, and spotting it early can prevent complications or reduce your risk of developing the full-blown condition.
Atrial Fibrillation Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever wondered what exactly is atrial fibrillation? If so, we've got some answers for you.
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
healthcareguys.com
Spinal Injuries – Causes, Symptoms and Routes to Treatment
Spinal injuries are amongst the most impactful injuries a human being can experience, next to head and traumatic brain injuries. The Spinal Injuries Association report that around 2,500 people per year suffer spinal cord injuries alone – to say nothing of secondary injuries and muscular issues that can also present. How do these injuries occur, and how might you recognize them?
Healthline
Understanding and Managing the Dental Complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Dental complications like tooth decay and gum disease are usually caused by treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma rather than the cancer itself. Prevention strategies can help reduce these complications. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It makes up about.
