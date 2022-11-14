Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
ABC 4
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
ABC 4
Donate toys and get rewards with Papa Murphy’s; Get locations here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!. The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.
ABC 4
Explore amazing experiences set at The Leonardo during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — With so many amazing events and activities happening in Salt Lake City around the holidays, it can be hard to fit it all into one season. Luckily for the community, they can find every bit of their holiday spirit this year at The Leonardo.
ABC 4
The Utah Jazz & Mark Miller Subaru come together to support English Language Learners at West Lake Jr. High
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Mark Miller Subaru and the Utah Jazz are long-term business partners who recently started a new joint philanthropic initiative to support learning in our community. West Lake STEM Jr. High school was selected to be the first beneficiary of this joint campaign.
ABC 4
The 3 important areas to check on our cars for winter driving
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Winter weather is certainly going to hit hard this season here in Utah, which means drivers must move fast if they want any hope of braving the rougher roads ahead. There are several things to do to prepare for winter, but our friends at Ken Garff Automotive Group have narrowed the list down to 3 essential areas that every driver must check before hazardous conditions hit.
ABC 4
Check off every item on your list at a holiday market
FARMINGTON, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Juniper Studio Market is the perfect place to shop small for the holidays while getting all the possible options you may need. Whitney Coburn, founder of the market, partners with small businesses to help them sell in big places. Local businesses are...
ABC 4
Getting a look into luxury living at this new community in Syracuse
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It can take time to find a home where we see ourselves growing old. The exception is, oftentimes, when elegance is brought to the table by a home so stunning it checks all the boxes and more. This level of luxury is now coming to Syracuse, Utah with a vibrant new community by Woodside Homes offering an upscale experience at a more affordable value.
ABC 4
Using cutting-edge laser treatments to clear acne and improve skin health
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While it’s common to attribute acne breakouts to hormone changes and youth, these types of skin conditions can actually be experienced by individuals of all ages and backgrounds. And as our skin sees plenty of exposure during the summer months, this winter season is the perfect time to rejuvenate our complexions. For those looking to have their healthiest skin, Symphony Medical Spa in Utah is now offering a next-level aesthetic at an unbeatable value.
ABC 4
Exciting City Weekly Awards Announced On GTU
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.
ABC 4
Elevated Outfits For The Holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Have you heard? Bold colors and patterns are IN for fall 2022. Tijana Fitozovic, owner of Her Kind Apparel, curated looks with our hosts in mind. Nicea, Brianne, Surae and Deena each sported a different look from the new collection. Founded...
ABC 4
Breakthrough medical treatment for men from Wasatch Medical Clinic
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) Intimacy with a partner can make a world of difference in the way we look at our relationships. While there is more to relationships than just physical, having that connection gives our partners an added sense of closeness. When our intimacy begins to...
ABC 4
Festive holiday drinks without the hangover
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays are almost here and it is finally time to party! No celebration would be complete without a good selection of libations. Just because it is party time does not mean you need to have the liquor out. Annali and Cameron Walker from Bottoms Up Mocktails show us how to get our sober but fun holiday drinks on.
ABC 4
Our favorite syrup for breakfast now comes in 7 different flavors
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Put that ordinary maple syrup back on the shelf because breakfast is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Uncle Bob’s Butter Country. First created in Cottonwood Heights, Utah from a beloved family recipe, Butter Country quickly became a...
ABC 4
Comfy and Chic Thanksgiving Outfit Inspo
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you prefer to dress up or dress down for the Thanksgiving festivities, style expert Dani Slaugh has you covered when it comes to choosing what to wear for the holiday. Many of us know the feeling when the jeans start...
ABC 4
International Survivors of Suicide Day, a day of honor and remembrance
PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.
ABC 4
Chocolate Dipped Oreos
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chocolate lovers, listen up! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a treat that is both esthetic and delicious to eat. Chocolate-covered Oreos decorated to perfection make the perfect dessert this holiday season.
ABC 4
Zucchini Pizza Bites
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
ABC 4
Sitting down for Thanksgiving with “The Waltons”
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Catch up with “The Waltons” this Thanksgiving as they reunite on the CW. The movie captures the spirit of the holiday as they take viewers back to 1934 for a harvest festival. Stars of the film Teddy Sears, playing...
Comments / 0