Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40

Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...

