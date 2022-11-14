Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
WHAS 11
Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Public Split With Future
Ciara is opening up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014. The cover star of Women's Health's December issue noted that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth. "I told myself I've got to figure out...
WHAS 11
Ralph Fiennes Says He Was a 'Decoy' for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Romance
Ralph Fiennes had an unintentional role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance. The 59-year-old British actor played Lopez's love interest in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. The filming for the romantic comedy took place in 2002 as Lopez was in the process of divorcing dancer Cris Judd. At...
B. Smyth: 5 Things To Know About The R&B Singer Dead At 28
B. Smyth (b. Brandom Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 at age 28. B. Smyth was battling pulmonary fibrosis when he passed. B. Smyth worked with 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Rick Ross, and Future. “I thought I would never have to make a video like this. I never dreamed of...
WHAS 11
Tamera Mowry Reveals Sister Tia is 'Happiest' She's Been In Years After Divorce (Exclusive)
In a good place amid hardship. Tamera Mowry is opening up about her sister, Tia Mowry, and how she's inspiring others by living her truth. Tamera sat down with ET's Denny Directo, and opened up about her recent conversations with her sister, and how Tia is holding up amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict.
WHAS 11
Jana Kramer Talks Brief Romance With Chris Evans and 'Embarrassing' Last Date: 'I'm Actually Still Mortified'
Jana Kramer has some history with Captain America. The 38-year-old singer and actress reveals her brief romance with Chris Evans in the wake of the 41-year-old Avengers star being namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. In a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer opens up to...
WHAS 11
Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40
Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
WHAS 11
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
WHAS 11
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
WHAS 11
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!
Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
Comments / 0