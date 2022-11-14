ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP celebrates slim House majority, return to power in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
News from the Oil Patch: Diesel prices near all-time highs

Crude prices are holding steady, despite some ups and downs within a ten dollar trading range. Futures prices jumped two and a half dollars on Friday to settle at $88.96 per barrel in New York. By lunchtime Monday those prices were down two and a half dollars. WTI in New York was trading over $86. London Brent was over $94 per barrel.
KANSAS STATE
