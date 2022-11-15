ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Carson man in custody in connection with Indian Hills stabbing

A Carson City man was taken into custody in connection with a reported stabbing on Mica Drive in Indian Hills 10:45 a.m. Monday. Efrain Gonzales-Magana, 29, was arrested after deputies arrived at a home in the 800 block of Mica. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police locate missing autistic boy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley this morning. According to the CHP site, the collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. Slick conditions may have contributed to two crashes on Doolittle Curve...
HOPE VALLEY, CA
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy