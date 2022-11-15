Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
FOX Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
Record-Courier
Carson man in custody in connection with Indian Hills stabbing
A Carson City man was taken into custody in connection with a reported stabbing on Mica Drive in Indian Hills 10:45 a.m. Monday. Efrain Gonzales-Magana, 29, was arrested after deputies arrived at a home in the 800 block of Mica. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
2news.com
Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody In Douglas County
The stabbing happened in Carson City, near Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. Deputies identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
2news.com
Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
2news.com
Reno Police Looking For Two Suspects In Armed Carjacking
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police say one of the suspects discharged a gun and demanded that one of the victims drive to a different location.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
2news.com
$1,500 Reward Offered For Information On Hit And Run Crash On Stead Boulevard
Police say the victim that was hit suffered life-threatening injuries. The vehicle versus pedestrian crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley this morning. According to the CHP site, the collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. Slick conditions may have contributed to two crashes on Doolittle Curve...
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
2news.com
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
