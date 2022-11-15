Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
My Two Cents: Emptying the Mailbox, Answering Readers' Questions
Readers are curious for my thoughts on how deep this Indiana basketball team is, and how good it can be this year as I empty the mailbox. I also have a few thoughts on some great coaches, and look back to my very first game at Assembly Hall way back in the day.
insidethehall.com
POTB 419: Previewing Indiana-Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games with Rocco Miller
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org to preview Indiana’s matchup against Xavier on Friday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Listen to this week’s episode in the...
insidethehall.com
Three things to watch for: Indiana at Xavier
We’ll have our traditional “what to expect” preview later in the week, but here are three things to watch for when Indiana travels to Xavier on Friday:. The Musketeers were without Jones in Tuesday’s win against Fairfield and his status is up in the air for Friday’s matchup. According to Sean Miller, Jones was hurt in practice on Monday.
franklincountyathletics.com
Josie Rolfes to IU
The FCHS class of 2023 is a talented one with many seniors choosing to take their talents to the collegiate level. Josie Rolfes inked her intent to Indiana University. Josie will be on the crew team at IU. Currently, Josie is helping lead the girls basketball team, and also plays...
insidethehall.com
Indiana women’s basketball passes first real test of the season in upset of No. 11 Tennessee
Overall, Indiana women’s basketball’s non-conference schedule has few majorly challenging matchups. Coming into the season ranked No. 11, the expectation was that Indiana would be able to find success relatively easily in the early part of the season. The most anticipated non-conference game for the Hoosiers would come...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Moren vs. Money: Who does Indiana women’s basketball owe its successes to?
Last March, seconds after the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinal, the sound that signaled Indiana’s robbery over top-seeded Ohio State didn’t come from a final buzzer beater, but screaming Hoosier fans. The walls of Gainbridge Fieldhouse pulsed in harmonic hymns of “Teri! Teri! Teri!”. Just...
WTHI
Linton football ready for semi-state matchup against Evansville Mater Dei
This Friday 2A, number one Linton will face fifth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei in a semi-state matchup. A win by the Miners would advance them on to the 2A state finals. The Wildcats have ended the Miners season each of the last four years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect More Snow This Week in Indiana
STATEWIDE--This is a week where you may want to bundle up and keep the snow shovel nearby. The National Weather Service says much of Indiana will be getting snow Monday night and early Tuesday morning. “Eventually the snow will turn to mostly rain near I-70 and points south of there....
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Comments / 0