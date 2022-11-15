All Iranian citizens who have been arrested during the protests have been sentenced to death.Image by mostafa meraji from Pixabay. The Death Penalty has been removed in many countries, however, there are some that still put it into practice. The subject of human rights in Iran has been quite predominant lately, as many people have been assaulted, imprisoned, and killed whilst being innocent. From very young teenagers to old people, they have all seen some sort of abuse from the authorities.

