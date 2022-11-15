Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Related
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Patrick Beverley Hilariously Reveals His Defense Against Kevin Durant Was The Key For The Lakers' Win Against The Nets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believes his defense on Kevin Durant played a key role in the Lakers' strong defense against the Nets.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Kevin Durant Explained The Moment When He Pissed Off Lakers Bench And Patrick Beverley
Kevin Durant perfectly explains the moment when he pissed off the Lakers by scoring over Patrick Beverley.
Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time
Kevin Durant heaps huge praise on LeBron James, calls him one of the top 3 NBA players of all time.
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs
Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made his mark on the scene back in 2017. He debuted in April of that year, and from the first game, there was never a doubt he’d remain on the major league roster. Bellinger won NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP in 2019....
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Happy To See Russell Westbrook Thriving In Bench Role
While much of the focus prior to the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets was on the fact that LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have not shared an NBA court together since 2018, it was forgotten that this was the latest meeting between Durant and his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook.
NBA Executive Thinks That The Lakers Could Trade For Bradley Beal
A Western Conference executive thinks there's a chance Bradley Beal ends up on the Lakers.
The Ringer
Seven NBA Observations on the Warriors’ Window, OKC’s Outlier, and More
With the first full month of the 2022-23 NBA regular season almost in the books, here are seven observations about the teams in need of big changes already, All-Star candidates, and more:. 1. Has the Window Closed on the Golden State Warriors?. The Warriors are 6-8. Their defense stinks. The...
Comments / 0