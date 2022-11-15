Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.

