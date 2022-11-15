ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs

Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Happy To See Russell Westbrook Thriving In Bench Role

While much of the focus prior to the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets was on the fact that LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have not shared an NBA court together since 2018, it was forgotten that this was the latest meeting between Durant and his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy