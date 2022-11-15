ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation

With newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022-23 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has served as the team’s starting quarterback. But now with Watson allowed to practice ahead of his return to the field, it’s set up a little bit of a challenge during practice as Read more... The post Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants

HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Forces a Change at Kicker

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Players, Coaches Confident Linval Joseph Can Help the Run Defense

PHILADELPHIA – Linval Joseph should be at practice on Thursday after having just signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday. He hasn't played since early January, so how he’ll look, what kind of shape he will be in, and if he’ll be ready for a role on Sunday when the Eagles try to slow down the Colts’ running game featuring Jonathan Taylor are all questions that will be answered very soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish

Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph

View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush

The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

