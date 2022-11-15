Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation
With newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022-23 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has served as the team’s starting quarterback. But now with Watson allowed to practice ahead of his return to the field, it’s set up a little bit of a challenge during practice as Read more... The post Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Taylor Heinicke vs. Carson Wentz? Coach Ron Rivera Reveals 3 Key Factors in Commanders QB ‘Controversy’
After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision. Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants
HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons ‘Fine’ But DeMarcus Lawrence OUT; Cowboys Injury Update at Vikings
FRISCO - "It's football.''. That is the by-rote answer that Micah Parsons has offered to the media over the course of his two NFL seasons whenever we ask him about his injury status. His Dallas Cowboys hope that same answer - times two - is correct this week as Dallas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Forces a Change at Kicker
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Players, Coaches Confident Linval Joseph Can Help the Run Defense
PHILADELPHIA – Linval Joseph should be at practice on Thursday after having just signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday. He hasn't played since early January, so how he’ll look, what kind of shape he will be in, and if he’ll be ready for a role on Sunday when the Eagles try to slow down the Colts’ running game featuring Jonathan Taylor are all questions that will be answered very soon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
