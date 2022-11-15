PHILADELPHIA – Linval Joseph should be at practice on Thursday after having just signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday. He hasn't played since early January, so how he’ll look, what kind of shape he will be in, and if he’ll be ready for a role on Sunday when the Eagles try to slow down the Colts’ running game featuring Jonathan Taylor are all questions that will be answered very soon.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO