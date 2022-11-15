ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise for Suns early in 2022-23 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2022-23 season under a lot of pressure. In 2020-21, the Suns got very close to a title but fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Phoenix had the best record in the league at 64-18. However, the team suffered a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. There were also signs of a beef between Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, but the team brought Ayton back as a restricted free agent.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns melting down in loss at Miami Heat to end four-game road trip 1-3

MIAMI — Devin Booker’s final shot went awry at the buzzer to end Phoenix’s four-game road trip with a stunning 113-112 loss Monday night at Miami. With time running out, Jimmy Butler blocked Booker’s shot with 6.2 seconds left. Booker retrieved the ball, but he was forced to heave a 26-foot fadeaway contested by Butler that misfired. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Heat – Game Recap

The Phoenix Suns just wrapped up their road trip as they lost to the Miami Heat by a final score of 113-112. It was a nail biter throughout as The Suns had a great third quarter as a whole to give them a comfortable lead. But the Suns gave up a great fourth quarter run led by Bam Adebayo who finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. A late block shot by Jimmy Butler in Devin Booker ultimately sealed the deal for the Heat as they ended up winning by 1 point. Here are the takeaways from the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103

DENVER -- — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)

The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants

HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph

View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad

Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy