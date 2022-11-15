The Phoenix Suns just wrapped up their road trip as they lost to the Miami Heat by a final score of 113-112. It was a nail biter throughout as The Suns had a great third quarter as a whole to give them a comfortable lead. But the Suns gave up a great fourth quarter run led by Bam Adebayo who finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. A late block shot by Jimmy Butler in Devin Booker ultimately sealed the deal for the Heat as they ended up winning by 1 point. Here are the takeaways from the game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO