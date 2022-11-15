ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
nwnewsradio.com

Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter

King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment

Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
STANWOOD, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Ooof

Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
WOODINVILLE, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA

