KING-5
Ingraham High School students protest gun violence at City Hall
A student was killed in a shooting on the school's campus last week. Students marched to Seattle City Hall Monday to protest gun violence.
KEPR
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
Police continue to investigate as another string of robberies hits King County
RENTON, Wash. — The crime spree continues in King County, as more businesses have become victims of armed robberies. Last week, seven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in Seattle, Skyway and Burien. Now, police believe the criminals are back at it. On Monday, a gas station and two...
KUOW
Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting
The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
nwnewsradio.com
Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter
King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal shooting at Ingraham HS
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has released charging documents that detail what exactly happened at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8 when a 17-year-old was fatally shot on campus. The incident started with a fight over the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to...
invisiblepeople.tv
10-Year Seattle Study Shows the Tragic Truth About Homelessness and Sudden Death
Now and again, we get a glimpse into the desolate underworld of homelessness. It is just a peak, a snapshot, a one-eyed glance through an open blind. But if we look closely, that glimpse can be enough to spark meaningful conversations. In these rare and fleeting moments, we realize just...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Ooof
Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
waterlandblog.com
South King Fire & Rescue uses creative solutions to rescue CPR victim in Des Moines
South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police crews resorted to using creative solutions after being dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 for a CPR at a Des Moines residence that is impossible to access via emergency vehicles. It all happened on the waterfront near Des Moines Beach Park,...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
