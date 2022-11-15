Read full article on original website
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez’s case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5’7″ tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes....
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Yakama Nation installs traffic data sensor at deadly intersection on US 97
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people have died on U.S. Highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish since 2001, but almost a third of those fatalities happened where the highway intersects with Larue Road. “It’s the deadliest intersection within the boundaries of the reservation,” said Hollyanna Littlebull, traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation DNR Engineering Office. “There’s been...
Heater fire in Tampico causes estimated $5,000 in damage
TAMPICO, Wash.- West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an outbuilding/vehicle fire in Tampico on the night of November, 15. According to West Valley Fire and Rescue, the fire was caused by a propane heater. Damages to the building and vehicle are estimated at $5,000. As the weather continues to...
“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support
Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
11 Yakima Stores Closing The Doors On Thanksgiving Day
So the big Turkey dinner is done. Your family has all retired for the afternoon. You’ve cleaned up the dishes and put the table back into its spot. Put away all the fancy placemats your aunt got you for Christmas last year. The house is back to normal after the mashed potato and gravy with turkey tornado known as Thanksgiving. Your life is getting back to normal. The wish you won when you and your family member broke the wishbone has come true. Thanksgiving is over. The madness has calmed down. What’s next? You might as well get in gear for the next stage of craziness, the shopping season.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
CWU responds to student protest on Title IX proceedings
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington University’s President Jim Wohlpart sent an email to students addressing gender-based violence prevention in response to a student protest on November 3. The email detailed steps the university will take to try to address the concerns students raised. These concerns included not having...
Local nonprofits will earn grant funding at Celebration of Philanthropy event
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 3 Rivers Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Celebration of Philanthropy event at the Red Lion Columbia Center on December 8, where local nonprofits will receive grant award checks. In total, nearly $270,000 will be distributed across 59 awards, according to the press release from 3RCF.
Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center
The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
