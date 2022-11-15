So the big Turkey dinner is done. Your family has all retired for the afternoon. You’ve cleaned up the dishes and put the table back into its spot. Put away all the fancy placemats your aunt got you for Christmas last year. The house is back to normal after the mashed potato and gravy with turkey tornado known as Thanksgiving. Your life is getting back to normal. The wish you won when you and your family member broke the wishbone has come true. Thanksgiving is over. The madness has calmed down. What’s next? You might as well get in gear for the next stage of craziness, the shopping season.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO