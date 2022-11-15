Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Disgruntled Suns forward Jae Crowder has been linked to an Eastern Conference contender once again.

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case.

Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.

A team would have to take Crowder off Phoenix’s hands, and one Eastern Conference squad has been consistently linked to the veteran forward throughout the offseason into November.

Once again, the Miami Heat seem to be in play for a potential Crowder reunion. According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley , Miami is “among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a potential Crowder deal.”

However, it seems that a possible exchange might not be imminent at this time. Per Begley, some in Phoenix see Miami standout Max Strus as an “integral” part of any return for a deal involving Crowder. The SNY Insider assumes the Heat would hesitant to move Strus in any deal.

Crowder would be a solid veteran addition to a championship-hopeful Heat team. Last year, the veteran started in 67 games, averaging 28 minutes on the floor. During that time, he put up nine points per game while draining 35 percent of his threes.

When Crowder played in Miami during the 2019-2020 run, he appeared in 20 games. The veteran put up 11 points per game while hitting on 45 percent of his threes. In the playoffs, he was even more productive in the scoring department, averaging 12 points per game in 21 postseason outings with the Heat.

It’s unlikely the Philadelphia 76ers ’ Eastern Conference rival would swap Strus out for Crowder. While the latter brings more experience to the table, Strus has become a valuable piece on the Heat’s bench last season as his playing time increased.

A trade between the Heat and the Suns shouldn’t be ruled out. In fact, it will be something the rest of the East will monitor over time, as Crowder remains available for a trade and the Heat’s front office continue to look for moves to make as they intend to compete for a title once again.

