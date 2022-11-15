ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMWgV_0jAqzqxJ00

Disgruntled Suns forward Jae Crowder has been linked to an Eastern Conference contender once again.

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case.

Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.

A team would have to take Crowder off Phoenix’s hands, and one Eastern Conference squad has been consistently linked to the veteran forward throughout the offseason into November.

Once again, the Miami Heat seem to be in play for a potential Crowder reunion. According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley , Miami is “among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a potential Crowder deal.”

However, it seems that a possible exchange might not be imminent at this time. Per Begley, some in Phoenix see Miami standout Max Strus as an “integral” part of any return for a deal involving Crowder. The SNY Insider assumes the Heat would hesitant to move Strus in any deal.

Crowder would be a solid veteran addition to a championship-hopeful Heat team. Last year, the veteran started in 67 games, averaging 28 minutes on the floor. During that time, he put up nine points per game while draining 35 percent of his threes.

When Crowder played in Miami during the 2019-2020 run, he appeared in 20 games. The veteran put up 11 points per game while hitting on 45 percent of his threes. In the playoffs, he was even more productive in the scoring department, averaging 12 points per game in 21 postseason outings with the Heat.

It’s unlikely the Philadelphia 76ers ’ Eastern Conference rival would swap Strus out for Crowder. While the latter brings more experience to the table, Strus has become a valuable piece on the Heat’s bench last season as his playing time increased.

A trade between the Heat and the Suns shouldn’t be ruled out. In fact, it will be something the rest of the East will monitor over time, as Crowder remains available for a trade and the Heat’s front office continue to look for moves to make as they intend to compete for a title once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy