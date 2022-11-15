Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
NHL
Binnington's 45 saves help Blues cool off Avalanche
DENVER -- Jordan Binnington made 45 saves, and the St. Louis Blues withstood a late rally from the Colorado Avalanche for a 3-2 win at Ball Arena on Monday. The Avalanche had a 5-on-3 power play for the final 1:44 of the game, eventually making it a 6-on-3 after pulling Alexandar Georgiev with less than a minute left.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 17
* The Blues celebrated their fourth straight win as they were cheered on by their mothers, who have accompanied the team during its last two victories as part of their moms' trip. * Trevor Moore scored his first career hat trick to help the Kings inch closer to top spot...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets host the Anaheim Ducks to begin a three-game home stand, and will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
Game Preview: 11.17.22 at MIN
PIT: 6-7-3 (15 points) | MIN: 7-7-2 (16 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at XCEL Energy Center for their first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Penguins went 1-0-1 against the Wild and won 4-3 in their only game on the road.The Penguins enter tonight's game with points in seven-consecutive games versus the Wild (6-0-1). The Penguins are 10-3-1 in the last 14 games played against the Wild and their powerplay converting at 35.6% (16/45) in those games. Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 in its last nine games at the XCEL Energy Center. Jason Zucker was tied for first in points (3) last year against his old team with three assists Kasperi Kapanen (3G) and Bryan Rust (3A) also had three points against the Wild in three games played.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
O'Reilly, Blues cruise past Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Ryan O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in their fourth straight win, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves...
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
Yardbarker
Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Tampa
It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday, as the Bolts host the Flames. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Flames on Thursday. When: Thursday, November 17 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
NHL
Devils reveal Hamilton as their Twitter admin
New Jersey jokes defenseman runs team's social media accounts. Dougie Hamilton is pulling double duty for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils revealed that the defenseman is the man behind their Twitter account on Wednesday. New Jersey had fun responding to a fan's tweet that their Twitter admin should be...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
NHL
Jets host Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 4
Tickets available through Season Ticket Member presale and general public on-sale on Nov. 18. WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will host their Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, marking the return of this event for the first time since 2019. The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.
NHL
BSFL Celebrates Luongo with stick giveaway, new 'Inside the Panthers'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Florida Panthers, announced that it will celebrate former goalie Roberto Luongo's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame with a miniature stick giveaway and a special episode of "Inside the Panthers" documenting his enshrinement. Luongo, who played 11 seasons...
