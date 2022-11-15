PIT: 6-7-3 (15 points) | MIN: 7-7-2 (16 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at XCEL Energy Center for their first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Penguins went 1-0-1 against the Wild and won 4-3 in their only game on the road.The Penguins enter tonight's game with points in seven-consecutive games versus the Wild (6-0-1). The Penguins are 10-3-1 in the last 14 games played against the Wild and their powerplay converting at 35.6% (16/45) in those games. Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 in its last nine games at the XCEL Energy Center. Jason Zucker was tied for first in points (3) last year against his old team with three assists Kasperi Kapanen (3G) and Bryan Rust (3A) also had three points against the Wild in three games played.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO