Richard Dale Blake, 60, Pevely
Richard Dale Blake, 60, of Pevely died Nov. 13, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 3, 1962, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Donna Jean (Henry) and William Gene Blake. He is survived by his wife Donna Darlene (Hasty) Blake of Pevely; six children: Amanda Michelle (Michael) Blake of Pevely, Kattie Lynn (Leonard) Wigge of Wright City, Sara Elizabeth Blake of Festus, Amanda Joy (John) Atwell of Columbia, Michael Jeffrey (Amy Jo) Huff of Valles Mines and Anthony Leonard (Margaret Mary) Huff of Bonne Terre; two siblings: Russ Blake of Columbia and Elizabeth (Irvin) James of Texas; and 16 grandchildren: Lilly, Lucas, Luna, Stephen, Alexandra, Aaron, Elizabeth, Emily, Sy, Eya, Rys, Joshua, Alicia, Eric, Michael and Payton.
Galena Coleman, 84, Festus
Galena Coleman, 84, of Festus died Nov. 6, 2022. Mrs. Coleman worked a number of different jobs before settling into a career in real estate, from which she retired. An avid reader, she was a published poet and belonged to writing groups for several years. She enjoyed painting in oils, especially autumn scenes, and loved music. She had a quick wit and a ready laugh, and she and her late husband, both Christians, hosted many foreign exchange students over the years. She was born Feb. 6, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent Coleman.
Danielle J. Litterst, 38, Hillsboro
Danielle J. Litterst, 38, of Hillsboro died Nov. 12, 2022, in Hillsboro. Ms. Litterst was a sales associate for Home Depot for many years. She loved long walks outdoors, especially along the river, and looking at plants. She was born March 29, 1984, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Tina E. (Roderique).and George M. Sapper.
Eva G. Hahn, 79, Cadet
Eva G. Hahn, 79, of Cadet died Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. Mrs. Hahn was a homemaker and a member of Cadet Baptist Church. Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Stella (Lamkey) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Hahn.
Mary Jo Clark, 81, Pevely
Mary Jo Clark, 81, of Pevely died Oct. 23, 2022, in Pevely. Mrs. Clark enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Blues hockey and spending time with her family. Born June 27, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Bernidean (Waymeyer) Teiber. She...
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, High Ridge
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, of High Ridge died Nov. 10, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Chilton was retired from the Northwest R-1 School District after 27 years. She loved cats and was a volunteer at Open Door Animal Sanctuary, giving many unwanted cats a loving home. She was an avid soccer fan and loved watching her grandchildren compete. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and going antique shopping. Born Oct. 24, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Florence (Sanders) Tayloe.
Norman Robert Kahdeman, 96, Washington, Mo.
Norman Robert Kahdeman, 96, of Washington, Mo., died Nov. 12, 2022. Mr. Kahdeman served with the Merchant Marine during World War II. He worked in sales for Brunswick and Sherwin-Williams. Born Dec. 15, 1925, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Robert and Elsie Kahdeman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Beverly J. Kahdeman.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
Athlete of the Week (Nov. 15, 2022) -- Austin Romaine, Hillsboro football
A four-year starter on both sides of the ball, the senior running back and all-state linebacker led the Hawks to a 55-6 rout of Festus in the Class 4 District 1 championship Friday at Hillsboro. He scored five rushing touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Brown. Romaine, who has committed to play football at Kansas State University, led the Hawks with 154 yards on 11 carries and sparked the defense with 9.5 tackles. Hillsboro (10-1) visits St. Mary’s (9-2) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka
A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
Longtime Hillsboro R-3 board member Welker resigns
Lisa Welker has resigned from the Hillsboro R-3 Board of Education. She submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Oct. 28, saying she was leaving so her daughter, Jennifer Welker, an elementary teacher in the district, could pursue a promotion to an administrative job. “I am no longer...
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Cedar Hill man's remains found in Dittmer more than a year after he went missing
The remains of Jerry Crew, 38, of Cedar Hill were found in Dittmer more than a year after he was reported missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported today, Nov. 15. A hunter found a human skull and bones on Nov. 11 while hunting on private property in the...
Section of Pevely under new boil water advisory
Pevely officials issued a 72-hour boil water advisory at about 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, for the area east of I-55 and south of Hwy. Z. City Administrator Andy Hixson said the advisory is precautionary and is related to recent water system work, not damaged pipelines. According to Pevely’s website,...
