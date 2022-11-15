ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

BALL STATE 71, OMAHA 61

Percentages: FG .415, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Windham 3-6, Bumbalough 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Jacobs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Jacobs). Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, Sparks 4, Jacobs 3, Jihad 2, Sellers 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals: 11 (Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Sellers 3,...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56

Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Percentages: FG .457, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Curry 7-11, Wiggins 4-6, Thompson 3-9, DiVincenzo 2-5, D.Green 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Moody 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Poole 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Lamb 3, Thompson 3, Wiggins...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74

Percentages: FG .490, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith). Steals:...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103

Percentages: FG .440, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin). Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims...
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47

GEORGIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Flournoy 3-4, Henderson 3-5, Warren 1-2, Battles 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bates 3, Flournoy 3, Z.Smith 3, Henderson 1, Isaacs 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Steals: 14 (Isaacs 4, Warren 3, Battles 2,...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62

VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Brunelle 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-1, Miller 0-1, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Brunelle 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1) Turnovers: 19 (Valladay 7, Brunelle 2, Taylor 2, McLean 2, Vaughn 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

TEXAS TECH (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .878. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Maupin 4-6, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Gerlich 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tofaeono 1, Scott 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 18 (McKinney 3, Scott 3, Gerlich 2, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Chevalier 2, Maupin 2, Lewis 1, Shavers 1) Steals:...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78

UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51

GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
AUBURN, GA
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

STANFORD (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Jump 8-15, Emma-Nnopu 1-1, Bosgana 1-4, Brink 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Betts 3, Brink 2, Demetre 1, Iriafen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Iriafen 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1, Demetre 1,...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

California 84, Idaho 71

CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
CALIFORNIA STATE
247Sports

Duke drops tough game to Kansas in Champions Classic

Over a week in to the season, and the Duke-Kansas game on Tuesday night was the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. As if fifteen days wasn't long enough, the undercard game that saw No. 4 Kentucky get upset by unranked Michigan State went in to double overtime, pushing back the tipoff in to the 10PM EST hour.
DURHAM, NC

