Gradey Dick’s late surge leads No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke
Jalen Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Gradey Dick hit three consecutive baskets down the stretch to
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Why was Kevin Willard "not thrilled" with Maryland basketball's blowout win?
Maryland men’s basketball put together its most complete effort yet under new head coach Kevin Willard Tuesday night, dispatching Binghamton, 76-52. The Terps put on cruise control in the second half, never in danger. But Willard wasn't happy with how Maryland closed the win. Binghamton out-rebounded Maryland, 26-16, and...
BALL STATE 71, OMAHA 61
Percentages: FG .415, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Windham 3-6, Bumbalough 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Jacobs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Jacobs). Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, Sparks 4, Jacobs 3, Jihad 2, Sellers 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals: 11 (Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Sellers 3,...
ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56
Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
Percentages: FG .457, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Curry 7-11, Wiggins 4-6, Thompson 3-9, DiVincenzo 2-5, D.Green 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Moody 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Poole 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Lamb 3, Thompson 3, Wiggins...
NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70
Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74
Percentages: FG .490, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith). Steals:...
N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103
Percentages: FG .440, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin). Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims...
Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47
GEORGIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Flournoy 3-4, Henderson 3-5, Warren 1-2, Battles 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bates 3, Flournoy 3, Z.Smith 3, Henderson 1, Isaacs 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Steals: 14 (Isaacs 4, Warren 3, Battles 2,...
Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62
VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Brunelle 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-1, Miller 0-1, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Brunelle 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1) Turnovers: 19 (Valladay 7, Brunelle 2, Taylor 2, McLean 2, Vaughn 2,...
Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT
TEXAS TECH (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .878. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Maupin 4-6, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Gerlich 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tofaeono 1, Scott 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 18 (McKinney 3, Scott 3, Gerlich 2, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Chevalier 2, Maupin 2, Lewis 1, Shavers 1) Steals:...
No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78
UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51
GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
STANFORD (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Jump 8-15, Emma-Nnopu 1-1, Bosgana 1-4, Brink 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Betts 3, Brink 2, Demetre 1, Iriafen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Iriafen 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1, Demetre 1,...
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
California 84, Idaho 71
CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
Duke drops tough game to Kansas in Champions Classic
Over a week in to the season, and the Duke-Kansas game on Tuesday night was the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. As if fifteen days wasn't long enough, the undercard game that saw No. 4 Kentucky get upset by unranked Michigan State went in to double overtime, pushing back the tipoff in to the 10PM EST hour.
Villanova overcomes cold 3-point shooting to beat Delaware State
Eric Dixon had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, Brandon Slater added 15 points and host Villanova pulled
