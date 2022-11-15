UTICA, NY – The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute appointed Stephen Harrison as Director of the Museum of Art and Chief Curator, Wednesday. Harrison came to Munson-Williams in 2020 to work as Deputy Director of the Museum, with more than 25 years of experience. Before working with the institute, he worked as Curator of Decorative Art and Design at the Cleveland Museum of Art. He also held curatorial positions at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans.

UTICA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO