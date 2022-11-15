Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Herkimer Elementary School students learn about different jobs during first-ever Career Day
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Elementary School students got some insight into what they might want to be when they grow up during Career Day on Wednesday. Different professionals stopped by to chat with fourth- and fifth-graders about their jobs in honor of National Career Development Month. A police officer,...
WKTV
Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
WKTV
Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program. The...
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
WKTV
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
WKTV
Munson-Williams appoints new Director and Chief Curator
UTICA, NY – The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute appointed Stephen Harrison as Director of the Museum of Art and Chief Curator, Wednesday. Harrison came to Munson-Williams in 2020 to work as Deputy Director of the Museum, with more than 25 years of experience. Before working with the institute, he worked as Curator of Decorative Art and Design at the Cleveland Museum of Art. He also held curatorial positions at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans.
WKTV
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
WKTV
Utica Schools have decided to phase out $4 million weapons system
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent, brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former Superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
WKTV
Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
WKTV
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
WKTV
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
WKTV
Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday. The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October. Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and...
WKTV
Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday. “Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in...
WKTV
Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress
UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was...
WKTV
Three years down, one to go: A look inside Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. -- He's been involved from the ground floor, and Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital is now 80% complete, but MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, still gets a thrill walking through its halls. The ORs are so big, you can put so much equipment in there, it's great....
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Tiring hiring: Recruiting for three hospitals amidst a pandemic, nursing shortage
UTICA, N.Y. -- As workers built the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, the hospital bolstered the economy. "So, at its peak, we had about 450 people laboring on the project; roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. Right now, we have closer to 325," said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for MVHS.
WKTV
Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need
UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need. Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
Comments / 0