Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Woman leaves people horrified after explaining how back of her head 'exploded' due to plane air pressure
People have been left feeling horrified after a woman revealed the back of her head 'exploded' while on a flight, supposedly due to the air pressure on the plane. Watch her speak about the unbelievable - and, I imagine, very painful - experience here:. TikToker Weronika (@polish_99) jumped in on...
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Man charged with killing ex-wife's new husband at her mom's funeral
An Indianapolis man was taken into custody on Saturday after he reportedly shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during her mother’s funeral.
Man demands his wife move to the 'old country' against her wishes and loses her in a tragic accident
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at Walmart for ten years. During her decade working at Walmart, she met many customers who were regulars at the department store. She saw some customers so frequently that they seemed almost like friends.
NBC New York
NY Rehab Center Let 90-Year-Old Woman Walk Out Front Door at Night: Family
Mike Ciranni is relived his mother is safe at home. The Long Island man is demanding answers after 90-year-old Marie Ciranni, who had been in a rehabilitation center, was found Thursday night around 11 p.m. in a deserted parking lot of the Sunrise Mall. "My phone rang and the woman...
WATCH: Driver Steals Cars, Breaks Into House During Wild High-Speed Chase
Live video footage shows the driver slamming into multiple cars head on in opposite lanes of SoCal traffic.
Police Respond to Startling Discovery at Hotel near Airport
Guests of the hotel say they were left in the dark about what was going on
Body camera footage shows officers rush in when 1-month-old stops breathing
Police body camera footage shows the moment officers in Kansas City, Missouri, entered a home to save a 1-month-old infant battling RSV. Officers Charles Owen and Richard DuChaine describe the experience with CNN.
