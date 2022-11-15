A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO