Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew Immediately She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t surprised she became a meme earlier this year in connection with the exhausting coverage surrounding The Slap. In fact, as the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new interview, she “knew as soon as it was over” that widespread memory would indeed be taking place.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
thesource.com
Director Antoine Fuqua Says That The Will Smith Slap Didn’t Delay Upcoming ‘Emancipation’ Movie From Releasing
Following his incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Will Smith faced a large amount of backlash from the entertainment industry. He left the Academy right before he was hit with a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, projects were put on hold, and his almost perfect public image was nearly tarnished.
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
The director of Will Smith’s new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
CNN — After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith’s now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the “King Richard” actor’s career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the...
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film
Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
Call Me by Your Name Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel
Luca Guadagnino said about a possible sequel to his 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name: "I have not made up my mind about what would be the story" If a Call Me by Your Name sequel happens, director Luca Guadagnino says Armie Hammer's character could still be included despite allegations against the actor. Guadagnino reunites with Timothée Chalamet for the new film Bones and All, and in a new Variety cover story, the director addressed whether a sequel to the 2017 romance could still come to fruition....
‘It makes me roll my eyes’: Emily Blunt on the ‘worst thing ever’ to see in a script
Emily Blunt has revealed what she dreads seeing in film and TV scripts. The actor can currently be seen in BBC Two drama The English, starring as a woman on a revenge mission in 1890s America who collides with Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp, a Pawnee-born ex-US army officer on an adventure of his own.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
Everything to Know About the 2023 Academy Awards: Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated and More
Roll out the red carpet! Movie lovers are already expecting the 2023 Academy Awards to be a star-studded affair. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced in May 2022 that the 95th annual Oscars would be held the following March, returning to Hollywood's iconic Dolby Theatre. Six months later, Jimmy Kimmel was confirmed […]
