2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
24/7 Wall St.

Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film

Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
People

Call Me by Your Name Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel

Luca Guadagnino said about a possible sequel to his 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name: "I have not made up my mind about what would be the story" If a Call Me by Your Name sequel happens, director Luca Guadagnino says Armie Hammer's character could still be included despite allegations against the actor. Guadagnino reunites with Timothée Chalamet for the new film Bones and All, and in a new Variety cover story, the director addressed whether a sequel to the 2017 romance could still come to fruition....
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”

The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
