AP News Summary at 7:06 p.m. EST
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as “a very significant escalation” of the war. The Polish government said in a statement that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.” Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details.
Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky
“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone?"
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suing Biden admin over demand to remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over a demand the state remove large shipping containers along the southern border.
Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.
A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
Kari Lake expects Arizona shipping container lawsuit to go to Supreme Court
PHOENIX – Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake said she is prepared to continue Arizona’s legal challenge defending the use of shipping containers at the border all the way to nation’s highest court. “This will go to the Supreme Court and we will win this battle,” Lake said...
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator. Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic. With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia had 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.
Here are the counties to watch as Lake and Hobbs go down to wire in Arizona
Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are separated by less than a percentage point in Arizona’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race, and hundreds of thousands of votes are yet to be counted. Eyes are turning to county election officials as they parse through remaining ballots over the next few days,...
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former "The Tonight Show" host told Variety. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to the publication.
An author said she asked Lizzo to borrow her 2022 Emmys dress for an Out Magazine event and Lizzo delivered
"Whenever you hear me say 'the dress' from now on, know that I'm talking about Lizzo's dress and not my wedding dress," Aurielle Marie said.
Who were the Latter-day Saints on the ballot for Congress from Utah and beyond?
The 2022 midterms feature a diverse array of Latter-day Saint candidates.
Katie Hobbs projected winner of Arizona governor race
The race for Arizona governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate, Kari Lake has been in the national spotlight, punctuated by volatile rhetoric.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States
Things to know today: NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off; Trump makes '24 run official; Michelle Obama on tour
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov....
AEW announces 2023 debuts for London, Phoenix & San Francisco
AEW will run both Dynamite and Rampage at the famed Cow Palace.
In case against former Rep. Steve King, manager, mom seek non-divisive uses for 'Success Kid' meme
SIOUX CITY — When fielding licensing requests for use of the popular "Success Kid" meme and her son's photo, Laney Griner and her manager stick to fun, non-controversial uses. No beer ads. No marijuana. And definitely not something as potentially divisive as politics. Using the image in the Success...
