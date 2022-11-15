ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AP News Summary at 7:06 p.m. EST

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as “a very significant escalation” of the war. The Polish government said in a statement that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.” Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details.
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.

A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator. Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic. With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia had 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former "The Tonight Show" host told Variety. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to the publication.
Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

