Memphis, TN

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
No Zion, no problem: Pelicans dump Memphis

NEW ORLEANS — — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant‘s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/16/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 16, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102. TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

