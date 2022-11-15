ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvFQN_0jAqy2SD00

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.

Tout season began on November 1st and it will run through April 15, 2023.

Conservationists in Fort Scott spent the day restocking the lake at Gunn Park.

While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers the opportunity to catch a trophy.

Officials say anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt.

Watch KOAM & Fox 14 to learn more or check back later for additional content.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief

PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
PITTSBURG, KS
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
PITTSBURG, KS
KICK AM 1530

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather kicks off the workweek

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day. Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
PITTSBURG, KS
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy