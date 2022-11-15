Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.

Tout season began on November 1st and it will run through April 15, 2023.

Conservationists in Fort Scott spent the day restocking the lake at Gunn Park.

While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers the opportunity to catch a trophy.

Officials say anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt.

