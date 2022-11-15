Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul tells 7 News the New York State Thruway, between exit 46 Rochester and exit 61 PA border, will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Buffalo airport snow-fighting crews are prepared for lake effect snow event
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There's the possibility that this latest lake effect snowstorm could make a mess at Buffalo Niagara International Airport at the start of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. But some determined men and women and their fleet of snow-fighting vehicles are prepared to...
City of Buffalo's new snow plan will be tested this weekend with expected snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has officially finalized the City of Buffalo's new snow plan, which will be put to the test for the first time this weekend. New this winter, every city plow will have a GPS on it. Residents will be able to see which...
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
Erie County launches 'Name a Plow' contest ahead of forecasted storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've ever wanted to name a snow plow, now's your chance. Ahead of the forecasted storm, Erie County Mark Poloncarz has announced the county's "Name a Plow" contest, for 41 pieces of the county's snow clearing vehicles. "We have a great fleet of snowbusters, driftbusters,...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo
Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
Erie County Executive recommends working from home on Friday during snow storm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday night, there were 20 plows out clearing snow in the Southern Tier, where they're expecting three feet of snow. Fifty crews are in Buffalo from the state and on standby to assist once the snow really starts to fall in Erie County on Thursday.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency for WNY
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Contractors attend information session for new Bills stadium Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're starting to see more activity surrounding the new home of the Bills. The companies that were selected to build that stadium held two informational sessions Monday for prospective contractors and vendors who could be part of the construction. Close to 300 prospective contractors and vendors...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Light snow for everyone tonight, then significant lake effect for some
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area of light snow moving in will continue for a period this evening and overnight, before tapering by morning. Most are still expected to see a coating to an inch or two of snow on the grass Wednesday morning, but the majority of the snow will have ended by the time the morning commute begins. Because of this, we’ve dropped the Yellow Alert for Wednesday morning, as any impacts on roads should be fairly minor. First Alert meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld will have the latest forecast and conditions as you’re heading out the door on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30AM.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
Buffalo Schools And WNY Schools Will Close Due To Massive Snow Storm
Here are the districts that have announced closings or delays so far:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November...
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
Buffalo Public Schools closed on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to the impending snowstorm, the district said Wednesday night. There will be no remote instruction. School will be in session on Thursday, but there will be no after school activities. There will also be no Community Schools Saturday Academy Activities on Saturday. […]
Snow day! Lake effect on track to target metro Buffalo late Thursday through Sunday
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Gov. Hochul announces 11 new transformational projects in City of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday, along with a number of other elected leaders at the local and state level, to announce 11 new transformational projects in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Read more here:
Roswell Park selects Buffalo-based Joe's Deli for campus cafe operation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo deli has landed its second contract on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Joe’s Deli will open in December in the lobby of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The deli, based on Hertel Avenue, will offer fresh...
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
