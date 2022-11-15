Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Bailey leads George Mason against Boston College after 23-point performance
Boston College Eagles (2-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Boston College Eagles after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 23 points in George Mason's 73-56 victory over the American Eagles. George Mason finished 14-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Patriots averaged 70.7...
Porterville Recorder
Maryland-Eastern Shore visits George Washington after Bishop's 44-point game
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at George Washington Colonials (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after James Bishop scored 44 points in George Washington's 85-80 loss to the Hofstra Pride. George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials averaged 68.4...
Porterville Recorder
Howard Bison to face Wyoming Cowboys on the road
Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys host the Howard Bison. Wyoming went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc. Howard...
Porterville Recorder
Utah Valley travels to Morgan State for non-conference matchup
Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) vs. Morgan State Bears (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Utah Valley square off in non-conference action. Morgan State went 13-15 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Bears averaged 8.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season. Utah Valley...
