Utah Valley travels to Morgan State for non-conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) vs. Morgan State Bears (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Utah Valley square off in non-conference action. Morgan State went 13-15 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Bears averaged 8.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season. Utah Valley...
