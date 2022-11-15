A four-year starter on both sides of the ball, the senior running back and all-state linebacker led the Hawks to a 55-6 rout of Festus in the Class 4 District 1 championship Friday at Hillsboro. He scored five rushing touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Brown. Romaine, who has committed to play football at Kansas State University, led the Hawks with 154 yards on 11 carries and sparked the defense with 9.5 tackles. Hillsboro (10-1) visits St. Mary’s (9-2) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO