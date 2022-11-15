Read full article on original website
Nebraska gets another $5.6 million for broadband expansion
Nebraska received another $5.6 million in federal funding to devote to broadband expansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced via a news release Tuesday that the state had received the money through two grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand Nebraska’s broadband service. Roughly...
Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties
Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries nationally in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say.
Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints. This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital. That's on...
Risk dial moves to mid-yellow amid rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases
The local COVID-19 risk dial is moving from low-yellow range to mid-yellow as cases and hospitalizations rise. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recorded 273 cases for the week ending Saturday, which was a 30% increase over the previous week. It was the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the week ending Sept. 24.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
