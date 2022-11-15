ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Nebraska gets another $5.6 million for broadband expansion

Nebraska received another $5.6 million in federal funding to devote to broadband expansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced via a news release Tuesday that the state had received the money through two grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand Nebraska’s broadband service. Roughly...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties

Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries nationally in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints. This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital. That's on...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Risk dial moves to mid-yellow amid rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases

The local COVID-19 risk dial is moving from low-yellow range to mid-yellow as cases and hospitalizations rise. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recorded 273 cases for the week ending Saturday, which was a 30% increase over the previous week. It was the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the week ending Sept. 24.
LINCOLN, NE

