Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
foxla.com
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash
Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
25 LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained
Several recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured when an SUV hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The driver was detained. The vehicle crashed into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 25 recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. Those with the worst injuries were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.The driver was described as a 22-year-old man from Diamond Bar by the California Highway Patrol. "Tragedy struck our...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument
LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
hiphop-n-more.com
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Blueface was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder. The Los Angeles rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, according to a statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood
Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
signalscv.com
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot to death in DTLA apartment building formerly used as a hotel
LOS ANGELES – A woman was fatally shot in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The victim died at the scene of the shooting at about 11 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say
Police said the shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. around the 1500 block of West Willow Street. The post Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police Shooting Leaves Woman Hospitalized
A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a "foam projectile'' that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed in Rosamond identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: November 15 (9:35 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's office said the suspect in the shooting that killed Kevin Ramirez, 37, has been arrested. The Sheriff's office said that Gabriela Martinez, 28, was arrested in Acton, California on November 14 around 9:00 p.m. on an...
Comments / 0